Burch leads Bradley against Washington State after 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (3-5) at Bradley Braves (4-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Washington State after Demarion Burch scored 21 points in Bradley’s 74-64 victory against the Liberty Flames.

The Braves have gone 2-1 in home games. Bradley scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-1 away from home. Washington State is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bradley scores 75.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 81.8 Washington State gives up. Washington State scores 9.4 more points per game (80.4) than Bradley gives up (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.8 points. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.9 points.

Aaron Glass averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. ND Okafor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

