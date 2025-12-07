Bukumirovic, Deniusas lead UT Martin over Alabama State 74-64

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic and Matas Deniusas had 15 points apiece in UT Martin’s 74-64 victory over Alabama…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Andrija Bukumirovic and Matas Deniusas had 15 points apiece in UT Martin’s 74-64 victory over Alabama State on Sunday.

Bukumirovic also grabbed 13 rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-2). Damien King shot 6 of 10 from the field and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

The Hornets (3-6) were led in scoring by Tyler Byrd, who finished with 15 points. Jerquarius Stanback had 12 points and four blocks. Micah Simpsom also scored 12.

