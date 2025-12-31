Buffalo faces Northern Illinois following Sabol’s 31-point game

Buffalo Bulls (11-2, 1-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-7, 1-0 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (11-2, 1-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-7, 1-0 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Northern Illinois after Ryan Sabol scored 31 points in Buffalo’s 92-63 victory over the Penn State-Behrend Lions.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Illinois averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 1-0 in conference matchups. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois scores 77.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 70.7 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

The Huskies and Bulls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhai Valentine is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sabol is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 16.9 points. Daniel Freitag is averaging 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

