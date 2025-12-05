Buffalo faces Binghamton on 4-game road slide

Buffalo Bulls (2-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-3) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to…

Buffalo Bulls (2-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-3)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to break its four-game road slide when the Bulls visit Binghamton.

The Bearcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Binghamton ranks seventh in the America East in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Kendall Bennett paces the Bearcats with 7.3 boards.

The Bulls are 0-3 in road games. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Meg Lucas averaging 3.6.

Binghamton averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Bennett is shooting 64.8% and averaging 12.7 points.

Paula Lopez is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Lucas is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

