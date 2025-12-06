Bucknell takes on Dartmouth, seeks to break 3-game skid

Bucknell Bison (3-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to…

Bucknell Bison (3-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to stop its three-game skid with a win against Dartmouth.

The Big Green are 2-1 in home games. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Austin averaging 2.3.

The Bison have gone 1-4 away from home. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot shooting 28.2% from 3-point range.

Dartmouth averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 53.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the 51.0 Dartmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandra Eldredge averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Austin is shooting 54.3% and averaging 10.2 points.

Reese Zemitis is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bison. Tuana Coskun is averaging 10.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

