Buckley leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC after 32-point game

New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-7, 1-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-7, 1-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after Jakevion Buckley scored 32 points in New Orleans’ 85-69 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 2-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Privateers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 9.8 points. Sheldon Williams is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Buckley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

