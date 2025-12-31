Buckley leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC after 32-point game

New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-7, 1-2 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (5-8, 2-1 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-7, 1-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after Jakevion Buckley scored 32 points in New Orleans’ 85-69 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 4-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Privateers are 2-1 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Privateers square off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Gibson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Sheldon Williams is shooting 56.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Buckley is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.