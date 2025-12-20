Bryant’s 29 help Jacksonville State beat East Tennessee State 81-75

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Bryant’s 29 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 81-75 on Saturday. Bryant…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Bryant’s 29 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 81-75 on Saturday.

Bryant shot 10 for 16 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Gamecocks (5-6). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 19 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Emondrek Erkins-Ford shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Buccaneers (8-5) were led by Brian Taylor II, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Cam Morris III added 17 points, two steals and three blocks for East Tennessee State. Jaylen Smith also recorded 15 points and five assists.

El Moutaouakkil scored 14 points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into the break trailing 34-31. Bryant’s 18-point second half helped Jacksonville State close out the six-point victory.

