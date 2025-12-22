Bryant visits Martinez and High Point

Bryant Bulldogs (3-9) at High Point Panthers (10-3) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-9) at High Point Panthers (10-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Bryant after Conrad Martinez scored 24 points in High Point’s 84-72 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. High Point is sixth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Cam’Ron Fletcher leads the Panthers with 8.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. Bryant is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

High Point averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Bryant allows. Bryant’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher is shooting 55.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 90.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

