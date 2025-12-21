Bryant visits High Point following Martinez’s 24-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (3-9) at High Point Panthers (10-3) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-9) at High Point Panthers (10-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Bryant after Conrad Martinez scored 24 points in High Point’s 84-72 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Panthers are 7-1 on their home court. High Point averages 93.4 points and has outscored opponents by 22.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. Bryant is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

High Point scores 93.4 points, 22.0 more per game than the 71.4 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 63.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 71.1 High Point allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam’Ron Fletcher is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 90.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

