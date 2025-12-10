Bryant plays Iona on 7-game road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (3-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will look to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Iona.

The Gaels have gone 3-1 at home. Iona leads the MAAC with 83.0 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. Bryant allows 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Iona scores 83.0 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.6 Bryant allows. Bryant’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Harris averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. CJ Anthony is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.9 points.

Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 10.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

