Bryant plays Brown on 6-game road skid

Bryant Bulldogs (3-6) at Brown Bears (3-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Brown looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Bears have gone 1-3 in home games. Brown is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Bryant ranks sixth in the America East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Harvey averaging 1.6.

Brown is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Uchidiuno is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bears. Brady Loughlin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

