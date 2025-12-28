Bryant knocks off Worcester State 95-59

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Keegan Harvey’s 21 points helped Bryant defeat Worcester State 95-59 on Sunday. Harvey also had eight…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Keegan Harvey’s 21 points helped Bryant defeat Worcester State 95-59 on Sunday.

Harvey also had eight rebounds and four blocks for the Bulldogs (4-10). Aaron Davis added 20 points while shooting 7 for 14, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Ty Tabales went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 assists.

Daniel Wondie led the Lancers in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Ethan Daleba added 14 points for Worcester State. Johnny Annan also had nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

