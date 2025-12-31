Bryant hosts New Hampshire following DeChent’s 24-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-3) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces…

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-3)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces Bryant after Eva DeChent scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 64-59 victory against the New Haven Chargers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Bryant is second in the America East with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 6.2.

The Wildcats are 1-7 on the road. New Hampshire is the America East leader with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Lavoie averaging 4.2.

Bryant makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). New Hampshire averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maggie Cavanaugh is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.8 steals. DeChent is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

