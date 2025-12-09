Bryant faces Iona on 7-game road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (3-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3, 1-1 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-7) at Iona Gaels (7-3, 1-1 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will look to end its seven-game road losing streak when the Bulldogs play Iona.

The Gaels have gone 3-1 at home. Iona is fifth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Lamin Sabally leads the Gaels with 8.2 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-7 away from home. Bryant is second in the America East giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Iona averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Bryant allows. Bryant’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Anthony is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Toby Harris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 10.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

