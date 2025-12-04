Bryant faces Brown, looks to break road slide

Bryant Bulldogs (3-6) at Brown Bears (3-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hits the road…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-6) at Brown Bears (3-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hits the road against Brown looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Bears are 1-3 on their home court. Brown is third in the Ivy League in team defense, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Bryant averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Brown scores 64.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 70.1 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 63.3 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 67.6 Brown gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Adrian Uchidiuno is shooting 36.6% and averaging 10.0 points.

Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Quincy Allen is averaging 10.5 points.

