Bryant faces Boston College, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Boston College Eagles (4-8, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Boston College.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 at home. Boston College is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on the road. Bryant is the America East leader with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 6.6.

Boston College averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 66.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 68.4 Boston College gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Carmody is shooting 46.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Erin Houpt is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Scott is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.