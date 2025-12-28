Bryant and Jacksonville State host Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-6) Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-6)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on Western Kentucky after Anthony Bryant scored 29 points in Jacksonville State’s 81-75 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Gamecocks have gone 4-3 at home. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil averaging 6.0.

The Hilltoppers have gone 1-1 away from home. Western Kentucky is third in the CUSA with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 4.3.

Jacksonville State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky averages 21.2 more points per game (84.5) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (63.3).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gamecocks. Bryant is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Teagan Moore is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Hilltoppers. Armelo Boone is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.