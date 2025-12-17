Bruns scores 23 as South Dakota beats NAIA’s Dakota State 80-71

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns had 23 points to lead South Dakota to an 80-71 victory over NAIA member…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns had 23 points to lead South Dakota to an 80-71 victory over NAIA member Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Bruns shot 5 of 10 from the field and 12 for 16 from the free-throw line for the Coyotes (7-6). Jordan Crawford added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cameron Fens totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Nathan Ojukwu’s 27 points. Kaleel Sutton-White added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

