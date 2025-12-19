Bruns leads South Dakota against Kansas State after 23-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-4) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at Kansas State Wildcats (7-4)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Kansas State after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 80-71 win over the Dakota State Trojans.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 86.4 points while shooting 48.4% from the field.

The Coyotes are 0-4 in road games. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 4.6.

Kansas State averages 86.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 81.8 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 6.9 more points per game (84.0) than Kansas State gives up (77.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fens is averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Coyotes. Bruns is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

