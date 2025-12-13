Bruns’ 29 help South Dakota down Prairie View A&M 97-85

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns scored 29 points as South Dakota beat Prairie View A&M 97-85 on Saturday. Bruns…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns scored 29 points as South Dakota beat Prairie View A&M 97-85 on Saturday.

Bruns also had eight rebounds for the Coyotes (6-6). Cameron Fens scored 22 points while going 10 of 13 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added 14 rebounds and three blocks. Uzziah Buntyn had 14 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (4-6) were led in scoring by Dontae Horne, who finished with 20 points. Prairie View A&M also got 15 points and two steals from Tai’Reon Joseph. Joey Madimba had 12 points.

Up next

South Dakota plays Wednesday against Dakota State at home, and Prairie View A&M hosts Paul Quinn on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.