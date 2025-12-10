Brumbaugh scores 22, Tulane downs Tougaloo 84-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points as Tulane beat Tougaloo 84-72 on Wednesday. Brumbaugh added seven rebounds,…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh scored 22 points as Tulane beat Tougaloo 84-72 on Wednesday.

Brumbaugh added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Green Wave (7-3). Asher Woods shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Scotty Middleton shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Antonio Patterson, who finished with 31 points and two steals. Tyler Hudson added 12 points, four assists and four steals for Tougaloo.

Tulane took the lead with 7:01 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brumbaugh led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break. Tulane extended its lead to 47-35 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Woods scored a team-high 15 points in the second half as Tulane closed out the win.

Up next

Tulane visits UCSD in its next matchup on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.