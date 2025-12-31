Brumbaugh scores 19 as Tulane beats East Carolina 79-70 in AAC opener for both teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh’s 19 points helped Tulane defeat East Carolina 79-70 on Wednesday in the American Athletic…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh’s 19 points helped Tulane defeat East Carolina 79-70 on Wednesday in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Brumbaugh also had seven rebounds for the Green Wave (10-4). Asher Woods scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Scotty Middleton went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

The Pirates (5-9) were led in scoring by Joran Riley, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Tybo Bailey added 13 points, four assists and three steals for East Carolina. Giovanni Emejuru finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tyler Ringgold scored 14 points in the first half and Tulane went into halftime trailing 39-37. Woods scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Tulane to a nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

