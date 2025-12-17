Brumbaugh scores 16 as Tulane beats Louisiana Tech 61-53

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 16 points in Tulane’s 61-53 win over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night. Brumbaugh…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 16 points in Tulane’s 61-53 win over Louisiana Tech on Wednesday night.

Brumbaugh shot 5 for 11 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Green Wave (8-4). Scotty Middleton scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Curtis Williams finished with nine points.

The Bulldogs (6-4) were led in scoring by DJ Dudley, who finished with 17 points. Scooter Williams Jr. added 13 points for Louisiana Tech. AJ Bates also had 10 points and four assists.

Tulane took the lead with 3:00 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Middleton scored 10 points in the first half to help put the Green Wave ahead 28-20 at the break. Brumbaugh scored 12 second-half points.

