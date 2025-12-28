Brown’s 15 lead Saint Louis over Division-III Principia 114-33

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Brown had 15 points in Saint Louis’ 114-33 victory over Division-III Principia on Sunday. Brown…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dion Brown had 15 points in Saint Louis’ 114-33 victory over Division-III Principia on Sunday.

Brown added five rebounds and three steals for the Billikens (12-1). Kellen Thames scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor and added a career-high 11 rebounds. Robbie Avila went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The Billikens picked up their sixth straight win.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Caleb White, who finished with 10 points. Malik Smith added seven points and two steals for Principia. Mikhali Roberts finished with five points.

Saint Louis took the lead for good 16 seconds into the game and it was 66-13 at halftime, with Thames racking up 14 points. Saint Louis extended its lead to 82-13 during the second half, fueled by a 16-0 scoring run. Cam Hutson scored a team-high nine points in the second half for the Billikens

