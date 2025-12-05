Brown wins 75-56 over Bryant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Adrian Uchidiuno had 13 points in Brown’s 75-56 win over Bryant on Friday. Uchidiuno shot 5…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Adrian Uchidiuno had 13 points in Brown’s 75-56 win over Bryant on Friday.

Uchidiuno shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bears (4-6). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 12 points and added five rebounds, six assists and three steals. Landon Lewis shot 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-7) were led in scoring by Ty Tabales, who finished with 19 points. Quincy Allen added 15 points and three blocks for Bryant.

