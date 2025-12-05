Brown takes on George Washington following Arnolie’s 27-point showing

Brown Bears (6-3) at George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5, 1-0 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces George…

Brown Bears (6-3) at George Washington Revolutionaries (4-5, 1-0 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces George Washington after Grace Arnolie scored 27 points in Brown’s 74-46 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Revolutionaries are 3-1 in home games. George Washington is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 3-3 in road games. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 62.8 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

George Washington averages 66.9 points, 10.3 more per game than the 56.6 Brown gives up. Brown averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Kamari Sims is shooting 42.9% and averaging 8.9 points.

Alyssa Moreland is averaging 13.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals for the Bears. Arnolie is averaging 17.0 points.

