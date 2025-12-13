Brown scores 21 points and Oklahoma fends off Oklahoma State for 85-76 win

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Nijel Pack scored 18 points and…

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting and Nijel Pack scored 18 points and Oklahoma withstood late flurries from Oklahoma State, beating the Cowboys 85-76 on Saturday,

Derrion Reed scored 10 points and Tae Davis grabbed 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (7-3) which now has won four straight. Thirteen of OU’s 28 made shots came from beyond the 3-point line. The Sooners shot 44% (28 of 63) and 39% (13 of 33) from 3.

Kanye Clary scored 18 points, reserve Christian Coleman scored 17, Anthony Roy 16 and Vyctorius Miller 13 for Oklahoma State (9-1).

The Cowboys played the majority of the game without starting center Parsa Fallah who played 10 minutes of the first half and missed both shots he attempted. Fallah spent the second half on the bench with a brace around his lower back.

Clary’s layup with 1:37 brought the Cowboys within 79-76 but they never scored again.

Brown’s layup with 4:54 left put the Sooners up 72-63 before OSU outscored Oklahoma 13-7 in a three-and-a-half minute stretch.

The Sooners led 41-35 at halftime. After missing their first six shots to start the second half, Oklahoma State outscored the Sooners 16-9 for a 51-50 lead.

Mohamed Wague made 1 of 2 foul shots to give OU a 54-53 lead with 10:28 left and the Sooners never trailed again.

In the 251st between the two, Oklahoma leads the all-time series 145-106.

Up Next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Kansas City on Thursday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners host Kansas City on Tuesday

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.