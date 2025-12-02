Brown leads Southern Indiana against Western Michigan after 20-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-5) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-5) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-5)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces Western Michigan after Kaden Brown scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 93-56 victory against the Kentucky State Thorobreds.

The Broncos have gone 3-1 at home. Western Michigan is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Southern Indiana has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Western Michigan scores 74.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 76.5 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is scoring 15.7 points per game with 0.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3%.

Ismail Habib is shooting 41.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Brown is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

