Brown leads Portland State against UMKC after 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (2-6) at UMKC Roos (1-6)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces UMKC after Kyleigh Brown scored 28 points in Portland State’s 75-51 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Roos have gone 1-2 at home. UMKC is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 0-4 on the road. Portland State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Hannah Chicken averaging 6.0.

UMKC is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elauni Bennett is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Roos. Jamyah Winter is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Brown is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Chicken is averaging 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds.

