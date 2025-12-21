Brown leads Oklahoma against Stetson after 21-point performance

Stetson Hatters (4-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Stetson after Xzayvier…

Stetson Hatters (4-8) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Stetson after Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points in Oklahoma’s 89-67 victory over the UMKC Roos.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma averages 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Hatters have gone 0-6 away from home. Stetson is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Sooners. Brown is averaging 14.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games.

Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters. Ethan Copeland is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hatters: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

