Brown earns 115-34 victory against Elms College

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Charlie O’Sullivan had 19 points in Brown’s 115-34 victory against Elms College on Saturday. O’Sullivan also…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Charlie O’Sullivan had 19 points in Brown’s 115-34 victory against Elms College on Saturday.

O’Sullivan also contributed 10 rebounds for the Bears (5-6). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. David Rochester shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Four Blazers scored six points each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.