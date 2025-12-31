Bristow scores 21, No. 21 Texas Tech women beat UFC 73-55, win 15th straight

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalynn Bristow scored 21 points on 8-of-13, Snudda Collins added 15, and No. 21 Texas Tech…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalynn Bristow scored 21 points on 8-of-13, Snudda Collins added 15, and No. 21 Texas Tech beat UCF 73-55 on Wednesday night to extend its win streak to 15 games.

Texas Tech (15-0, 2-0 Big 12), which appeared in the most recent AP Top 25 for the first time since January of 2012, is off to it the best start since the 2003-04 also won its first 15 games. The Lady Raiders are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2003-04.

Bailey Maupin scored 12 points and Gemma Nunez added 11 points and eight assists for the Lady Raiders.

Leah Harmon scored 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting, 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, and Mahogany Chandler-Roberts had 10, nine rebounds and two blocks for UCF (8-5, 0-2).

The Lady Raiders never trailed and used a 15-4 run to take a 39-24 lead with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter. Bristow had eight points, which included back-to-back 3s to open the spurt, and Collins scored seven. UCF trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Texas Tech scored 20 points off 20 Knights turnovers and — despite each team grabbing 11 offensive rebounds — had a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The Knights, who scored a season-low 50 points in a 21-point loss to BYU on Dec. 20 to open their conference slate, have been held to their two lowest-scoring outputs of the season in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

UCF: Hosts Kansas on Sunday.

