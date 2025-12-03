Brewer scores 26, Western Michigan knocks off Southern Indiana 88-74

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Brewer had 26 points in Western Michigan’s 88-74 victory against Southern Indiana on Wednesday. Brewer…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jayden Brewer had 26 points in Western Michigan’s 88-74 victory against Southern Indiana on Wednesday.

Brewer added 10 rebounds for the Broncos (4-5). EJ Ryans scored 14 points, going 6 of 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Trey Lewis shot 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Cardell Bailey led the Screaming Eagles (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and six rebounds. Ismail Habib added 23 points for Southern Indiana.

Up next

Western Michigan plays Saturday against SIU-Edwardsville on the road, and Southern Indiana visits Indiana State on Sunday.

