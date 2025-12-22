Brent Bland scores 21 to lead Saint Peter’s over D-III’s Centenary 116-50

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland had 21 points in Saint Peter’s 116-50 victory over Division III member Centenary…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brent Bland had 21 points in Saint Peter’s 116-50 victory over Division III member Centenary (New Jersey) on Monday.

Bland also had six steals for the Peacocks (5-5, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adetokunbo Bakare scored 15 points and added five rebounds. TJ Robinson pitched in with 14 points and eight assists.

Kenny Maira led the Cyclones with 11 points. Devin Strickland added 10 points.

