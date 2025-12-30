Brennan, Villanova Wildcats square off against the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (8-5, 0-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (8-5, 0-2 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-2, 1-0 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces DePaul in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Villanova averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 against Big East opponents. DePaul averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Villanova averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 6.1 per game DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Brennan is averaging 12 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.