Brennan, Lindsay each score 24 as Villanova defeats Pitt 79-61

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Duke Brennan scored 24 points and was a perfect 8-for-8 shooting, Bryce Lindsay scored 24 points of his own, and Villanova cruised to a 79-61 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Lindsay was 8-of-18 from the floor, and 4-of-11 from deep. Acaden Lewis scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, dishing out seven assists. Brennan led with nine rebounds.

The Wildcats (8-2), who received votes in this week’s AP Poll, improved to 6-0 at home, and tied the historical series dating back to 1960 at 33 wins each.

Each team traded the lead back-and-forth for much of the first half, but a 12-0 Villanova run gave the Wildcats the lead for good. After the Wildcats took a 41-32 lead into halftime, Pitt cut the lead to four with an 8-3 run to begin the second half. Villanova responded with an 11-3 run and sailed to the victory.

Barry Dunning Jr. led the Panthers (5-6) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting (3-for-6 from deep). Nojus Indrusaitis added 14 points, and Cameron Corhen and Damarco Minor each scored 10.

Up next

Pitt returns home to face Binghamton on Wednesday.

Villanova faces Wisconsin in the Milwaukee Hoops Showdown on Friday.

