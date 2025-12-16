Brankovic has 18 as UT Rio Grande Valley beats Lamar 83-72

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic’s 18 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Lamar 83-72 on Tuesday. Brankovic also…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic’s 18 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Lamar 83-72 on Tuesday.

Brankovic also contributed eight rebounds for the Vaqueros (4-6, 1-1 Southland Conference). Marvin McGhee scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Koree Cotton shot 3 of 10 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Andrew Holifield led the way for the Cardinals (5-5, 0-2) with 24 points. Lamar also got 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals from Cody Pennebaker. Rob Lee Jr. finished with 12 points.

