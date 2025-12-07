Brandie Harrod’s clutch layup lifts Kansas State women to 61-60 win over No. 13 Mississippi

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Brandie Harrod’s layup with 1 second remaining lifted Kansas State to a 61-60 victory over…

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Brandie Harrod’s layup with 1 second remaining lifted Kansas State to a 61-60 victory over No. 13 Mississippi on Sunday in the third annual Dan Snyder Classic.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth quarter and it was 56-all heading to the final minute of regulation. Sira Thienou hit two free throws for a 58-56 lead for the Rebels with 48 seconds remaining. A three-point play by Taryn Sides, who scored 13 points, gave K-State a 59-58 lead then Cotie McMahon scored in the paint to put the Rebels back in front with 16 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Harrod, a freshman, scored ahead of the final horn to give the Wildcats (6-5) the victory.

The Wildcats got plenty of support from their bench, with freshman Jordan Speiser scoring a career-high 19 points and Tess Heal adding 11 points. They both played 30 minutes due to foul trouble for a couple of starters.

McMahon led Ole Miss (8-1) with 22 points and Tianna Thompson scored 12 off the bench.

Ole Miss took an early 10-2 lead and led 15-9 with a minute left in the first quarter before K-State’s Izela Arenas and Speiser knocked down 3-pointers to tie the score heading to the second quarter.

Ole Miss went up 29-23 in the second, but the Wildcats rallied again and trailed 31-28 at halftime.

Kansas State had a strong start to the second half and went ahead 39-34 on the strength of an 8-0 run. By quarter’s end the score as tied at 42.

The only other game between Ole Miss and K-State was a 62-57 win for the Rebels 48 years ago.

Kansas State: San Diego State visits on Wednesday.

Mississippi: The Rebels host Wofford on Saturday.

