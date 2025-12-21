Braeden and Braden power No. 7 Gonzaga to 91-82 win over Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 21 points, Braden Huff had 20 points and No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Braeden Smith scored 21 points, Braden Huff had 20 points and No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 on Sunday at Moda Center.

Graham Ike added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-1). Steele Venters scored 14 points, and Tyon Grant-Foster had 10.

Nate Bittle had 28 points and nine rebounds for Oregon (6-6). Kwame Evans Jr. added 14 points, Takai Simpkins had 13 and Jackson Shelstad 12.

Oregon played Gonzaga tough in a back-and-forth first half, led by 16 points from Bittle, and it was tied in the final seconds before Grant-Foster’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer put the Bulldogs up 42-39.

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half, leading by 15.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 102, LA SALLE 50

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Trey McKenney led a balanced attack with 17 points and Michigan overwhelmed La Salle.

The Wolverines also had four other players in double figures as they reached the 100-point mark for the sixth time this season and the fifth time in the last six games.

Aday Mara had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Elliot Cadeau also scored 14 points. L.J. Cason contributed 13 points and Morez Johnson Jr. chipped in 10 as a dozen Wolverines scored.

Yaxel Lendeborg added eight points with six rebounds and a team-high five assists for the Wolverines (11-0), who are off to their best start since the 2020-21 season.

Jaeden Marshall led the Explorers (4-9) with 15 points. Josiah Harris added eight points for La Salle, which shot 28% from the field.

NO. 4 IOWA ST. 91, LONG BEACH ST. 60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and Iowa State routed Long Beach State to improve to 12-0.

Momcilovic, who entered the game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting accuracy at 52.6%, made his first six shots from beyond the arc for his best start since he was 7 of 7 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 3. He finished 7 of 9 on 3s and was 9 of 11 overall from the field.

Iowa State held Long Beach State (3-10) to six points in the opening 10 minutes and led 45-9 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Joshua Jefferson added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones, and Blake Buchanan had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 5 UCONN 72, DEPAUL 54

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Karaban scored 21 points and UConn shut down DePaul for a rugged victory.

Playing without Solo Ball, UConn (12-1, 2-0 Big East) posted its eighth consecutive win. It also improved to 22-1 against DePaul.

The Huskies held the Blue Demons to 36.4% shooting. Led by Tarris Reed Jr.’s 11 rebounds, they also enjoyed a 40-28 advantage on the glass.

Ball was sidelined because of a minor injury. The junior guard is averaging a team-high 15.4 points after he scored a career-high 26 in Tuesday night’s 79-60 victory over Butler.

Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. ran off the court after he got sick early in the second half. But he returned with 14:28 left. He finished with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

NO. 13 VANDERBILT 98, WAKE FOREST 67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Nickel hit eight 3-pointers on his way to 26 points and Vanderbilt continued its surprise season as one of a handful of schools in the country that are still undefeated with a win over Wake Forest.

Duke Miles had 17 points and nine assists, Tyler Harris scored 14 off the bench and Devin McGlockton and Tyler Tanner scored 11 each for Vanderbilt (12-0), which holds its highest in-season ranking since 1992-93.

Nickel had eight 3s for the second time in a three-game span. He hit three 3s in the first four minutes, had six by halftime and sank two more early in the second half. He finished 9 for 12 from the field.

Vanderbilt made 16 of 32 3-point attempts.

Myles Colvin led Wake Forest (9-4) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Juke Harris had 19 points. The Demon Deacons shot 35% from the field while suffering their second home loss to a Southeastern Conference team this month.

The Commodores benefited from 17 Demon Deacon turnovers.

NO. 15 NEBRASKA 78, NORTH DAKOTA 55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Berke Buyuktuncel had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and Nebraska overcame first-half shooting woes to beat North Dakota.

At 12-0, Nebraska is off to the best start in school history. Braden Frager came off the bench to lead the Huskers with 17 points. Sam Hoiberg finished with 15 points, and Jamarques Lawrence added 13.

Eli King scored 13 points for North Dakota (5-10). Marley Curtis added 10.

The Huskers opened the second half with a 19-6 run, taking their first lead of the game on Buyuktuncel’s free throw with 1:08 into the half. They opened a four-point margin on Jamarques Lawrence’s 3 pointer less than a minute later.

North Dakota reclaimed the lead on Garrett Anderson’s 3-pointer that made the score 31-30 with 16:22 left. But Buyuktencel, Lawrence and Hoiberg combined to score 11 points in a 13-0 Nebraska. The Huskers made it 43-32 on Lawrence’s jumper with 11:15 remaining.

NO. 16 ALABAMA 92, KENNESAW STATE 81

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Aiden Sherrell scored a career-high 21 points to lead Alabama to a victory over Kennesaw State.

The neutral-site game in northern Alabama included a pro-Crimson Tide crowd and hosted a coming-out party for Sherrell. The sophomore from Detroit scored 15 points in the first half and helped Alabama (9-3) build a 26-point lead.

The Tide held on from there despite getting outscored by 15 in the second half and ended up with four players scoring in double figures, including Aden Holloway (17), Labaron Philon Jr. (17) and Jalil Bethea (11).

Sherrell, though, was the biggest surprise. He made 8 of 10 shots, including his seventh 3-pointer of the season, and added seven rebounds, two blocks and an assist. He used five offensive rebounds to help top his previous scoring high by seven.

Simeon Cottle scored 20 to lead the Owls (8-4), who outrebounded the Tide 46-41 but were minus-eight in turnover margin. RJ Johnson added 16 points off bench.

NO. 20 TENNESSEE 94, GARDNER-WEBB 52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 15 points and nine assists, Amaree Abrams scored 15 points and Tennessee beat Gardner-Webb.

Jaylen Carey added 12 points for Tennessee (9-3). J.P. Estrella had 10 points, and DeWayne Brown II finished with 14 rebounds.

Curtis Williams led Gardner-Webb (2-13) with 14 points. DJ Jefferson had 13. He spent his first two years at Tennessee, then a season at Longwood, before landing with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Estrella had 10 points to lead Tennessee to a 52-19 halftime lead. After a slow start, the Vols scored 17 straight points to get a double-digit lead they didn’t lose the rest of the game.

Tennessee guard Ethan Burg missed the game with an illness.

After last week’s rout of No. 11 Louisville, the Vols cemented their 87th consecutive week in The Associated Press poll. Tennessee came into that game with three straight losses, with a loss putting the appearance streak in jeopardy.

NO. 23 FLORIDA 90, COLGATE 60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 19 points, Thomas Haugh added 17 and Florida pulled away late to beat Colgate and extend its home-winning streak against nonconference opponents to 18.

The Gators (8-4) won their third in a row since dropping back-to-back games to Duke and UConn. Rueben Chinyelu finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Condon had 16 points, 10 boards, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Olivier Rioux, the world’s tallest teenager at 7 feet, 9 inches, played the final 1:29 but didn’t score. Officials drew the biggest boos of the night when one called Rioux for a foul in the final minute.

Colgate (6-6) kept the game close into the second half thanks to a bevy of 3-pointers, but the Raiders eventually got overwhelmed by Florida’s size and speed.

Colgate made 11 of 17 from behind the arc while losing for the third time in as many games against a ranked team.

Florida now has its longest win streak against nonconference teams since winning 25 in a row between 2010 and 2014.

