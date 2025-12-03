Bradley, UCSB Gauchos square off against the Long Beach State Beach

UCSB Gauchos (6-1) at Long Beach State Beach (0-6) Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JaQuoia Jones-Brown…

UCSB Gauchos (6-1) at Long Beach State Beach (0-6)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JaQuoia Jones-Brown and Long Beach State host Olivia Bradley and UCSB in Big West action Thursday.

The Beach have gone 0-3 in home games. Long Beach State is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gauchos have gone 3-1 away from home. UCSB averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Long Beach State averages 49.5 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 60.4 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones-Brown is shooting 43.3% and averaging 18.3 points for the Beach. Brynna Pukis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Zoe Borter is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Gauchos. Bradley is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

