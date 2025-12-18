Bradley plays Indiana State on 4-game win streak

Bradley Braves (7-4) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-4) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5;…

Bradley Braves (7-4) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-4)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Indiana State.

The Sycamores are 5-0 on their home court. Indiana State is fifth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Braves are 0-1 in road games. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Indiana State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Indiana State allows.

The Sycamores and Braves square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Ian Scott is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Johnson is averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

