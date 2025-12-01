Bradley hosts Washington State following Burch’s 21-point performance

Washington State Cougars (3-5) at Bradley Braves (4-4) Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Washington State…

Washington State Cougars (3-5) at Bradley Braves (4-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Washington State after Demarion Burch scored 21 points in Bradley’s 74-64 win over the Liberty Flames.

The Braves are 2-1 in home games. Bradley is sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 0-1 on the road. Washington State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bradley’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Aaron Glass is averaging 17.6 points for the Cougars. ND Okafor is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

