Bradford and Charlotte win 88-76 in OT against UIC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Bradford scored 26 points and Arden Conyers had six points in the overtime as Charlotte took down UIC 88-76 on Sunday.

Bradford added nine rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (6-7). Conyers shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Dezayne Mingo had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Flames (4-8) were led by Andy Johnson, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Rashund Washington Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds for UIC. Josiah Hammons had 11 points. Ahmad Henderson II scored 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Flames.

Bradford scored 14 second-half points and hit the game-tying basket with five seconds left in the second half to send the game to overtime tied at 71.

