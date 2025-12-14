Live Radio
Braden Sparks, Brandon Benjamin lead Fairfield over Monmouth 73-65

The Associated Press

December 14, 2025, 5:07 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Braden Sparks had 17 points and Brandon Benjamin added a double-double to help Fairfield defeat Monmouth 73-65 on Sunday.

Sparks added six rebounds for the Stags (6-5). Benjamin totaled 16 points and 12 rebounds. Declan Wucherpfennig scored 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field.

The Hawks (5-6) were led by Cornelius Robinson Jr. with 14 points. Jason Rivera-Torres added 13 points and six rebounds, while Stefanos Spartalis scored 10.

Sparks scored nine points in the first half and Fairfield led 35-32 at the break. Fairfield used a 9-0 run to make it 68-57 with 3:44 remaining left to play. Benjamin scored 10 after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

