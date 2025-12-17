Braden Huff scores a career-high 37 points as No. 7 Gonzaga beats Campbell 98-70

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-18 shooting as No. 7 Gonzaga beat Campbell…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-18 shooting as No. 7 Gonzaga beat Campbell 98-70 on Wednesday night.

Graham Ike added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Steele Venters had 13 points for Gonzaga (11-1).

Dovydas Butka had 19 points and DJ Smith added 18 for Campbell (5-6), which shot just 5 for 23 from 3-point range and was also outscored 64-38 in the paint.

The Fighting Camels had no answer for Huff, a 6-foot-10 junior who leads the Zags with 17 points per game. Huff scored 26 points in the first half, exceeding his previous high of 24 for a full game, on 12-of-12 shooting.

Gonzaga shot 63% in the first half to build a 55-36 lead.

Huff scored eight points during Gonzaga’s early 11-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 15-4. Campbell replied with a 7-0 run to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 15-11. Huff added five points as Gonzaga went on a 9-2 run to build a 36-22 lead with 6:40 left in the first half.

Campbell stayed within striking range most of the game.

The Fighting Camels scored eight straight points to cut Gonzaga’s lead to 72-62 midway through the second half. But Gonzaga replied with a 15-2 run, featuring two 3-pointers by Venters, to take an 87-64 lead with four minutes to play.

Campbell plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

Gonzaga plays Oregon in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday.

