Brackens and the Tarleton State Texans take on conference foe Utah Valley

Tarleton State Texans (7-5, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-5, 0-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (7-5, 1-0 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-5, 0-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Utah Valley and Tarleton State meet on Thursday.

The Wolverines are 4-2 in home games. Utah Valley ranks seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 28.8 rebounds. Halle Nelson leads the Wolverines with 7.3 boards.

The Texans are 1-0 in conference matchups. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines. Tessa Chaney is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gia Adams is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Texans. Shadasia Brackens is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 17.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

