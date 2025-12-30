Boyd, Winter lead Wisconsin past Milwaukee 80-60

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 16 points and Nolan Winter scored 14 points and Wisconsin beat Milwaukee 80-60…

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 16 points and Nolan Winter scored 14 points and Wisconsin beat Milwaukee 80-60 on Tuesday night.

The Badgers (9-4) made 28-of-57 baskets (49%) despite 4-of-22 shooting (18%) from the 3-point line.

Josh Dixon scored 17 points for Milwaukee (7-7) and reserve Amar Augillard added 15 points. The Panthers shared the same futility as the Badgers from 3-point range shooting 3 for 22.

Wisconsin built an 18-2 lead and never trailed. Austin Rapp’s layup with 4:48 before halftime gave Wisconsin its first 20-point lead at 30-10. The Badgers led 37-21 at halftime.

Sekou Konneh’s tip-in brought the Panthers within 39-30 following a 9-2 start out of the break. John Blackwell countered with a turnaround 10-foot jump shot 16 seconds later. John Blackwell made two foul shots with 14:26 for a 43-32 lead and the Badgers stayed ahead by double digits the rest for the remainder.

