Bowling Green visits Ovalle and Eastern Michigan

Bowling Green Falcons (8-4, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces Bowling Green after Fernanda Ovalle scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 78-74 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. Eastern Michigan averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Falcons are 1-0 in conference play. Bowling Green has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green scores 12.3 more points per game (75.6) than Eastern Michigan allows to opponents (63.3).

The Eagles and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Peyton Hill is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Falcons. Johnea Donahue is averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.