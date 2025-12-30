Bowling Green plays Miami (OH) following Shackelford’s 21-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-0, 1-0 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-0, 1-0 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Miami (OH) after Josiah Shackelford scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 125-66 victory over the Siena Heights Saints.

The Falcons are 6-2 on their home court. Bowling Green ranks eighth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 2.4.

The RedHawks have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is seventh in college basketball scoring 95.1 points per game while shooting 54.6%.

Bowling Green makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Miami (OH) has shot at a 54.6% clip from the field this season, 14.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and RedHawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Brant Byers is shooting 50.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the RedHawks. Almar Atlason is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 86.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 94.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.